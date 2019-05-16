Azerbaijan to conduct large-scale operational-tactical exercises

By Trend





The large-scale operational-tactical exercises involving various types of troops, army corps and formations of the Azerbaijani Army will be held on May 20-24 under the leadership of Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, according to the plan approved by Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service on May 15.

The main objective of the exercises is to repel the enemy’s attack at night by delivering counterstrikes to the enemy’s positions in various directions and launching the Azerbaijani troops’ offensive operation.

The exercises will involve more up to 10,000 military personnel, 150 tanks, other armored vehicles, up to 200 rocket and artillery mounts of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, up to 35 aircraft and helicopters.

During the live-fire exercises to be held at various training ranges at night, the tasks will be performed to organize interoperability among tank, aviation, artillery military units and other combat elements, to use landing and special manoeuvring forces against the enemy, improve management skills, as well as in the field of moral-psychological support of military personnel.

The troops involved in the exercises will carry out all actions, especially at night and in difficult climatic conditions.