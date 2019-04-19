Iran offers Azerbaijan to create committee on joint projects

By Trend





Iran has offered Azerbaijan to create a committee to address the issues related to joint projects. This proposal was made by Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani during his visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on April 19.

In an interview with journalists, the minister stressed that the creation of such a committee would be the next step in enhancing relations between the two countries.

Rahmani thanked Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev for holding a high-level meeting. Speaking about that active development of relations between the two countries in various fields, he expressing confidence that they would be strengthening.

“The investments in joint projects will bring big benefits to both countries,” Rahmani added. He particularly underlined the importance of commissioning the Qazvin-Rasht-Astara railway within the North-South International Transport Corridor.

During the two-day visit of the Iranian minister, the issues concerning transport and transit relations, cooperation in the energy sector includng oil and gas industty, and bilateral trade relations were discussed

Together with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Rahmani participated in the opening ceremony of a joint Azerbaijani-Iranian bus and truck production plant on April 19.