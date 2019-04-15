Azerbaijan to export wool to India via Azexport

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Director of NaT IN, one of the largest wool importers in India, is on a visit to Baku, organized by the and the Azexport.az portal of the Economic Reform Analysis and Communication Center.

During the visit, the guests met with the directors of Farhad-91 LLC and Drujba LLC, one of the leading wool producers in Azerbaijan.

At the end of the discussions, the parties reached an initial agreement on the export of 5,000 tons of domestically produced wool with the technical indicators between 25-29 and 29-34 microns to India.

NaT IN for 35 years is engaged in wool imports to India from more than 17 countries, including New Zealand, Syria, Greece, Spain, Italy, Egypt and China.

The manager of Azexport portal, Aykhan Kadeshov, said that the launch of cooperation with one of the leading companies in the field, NaT IN, can be considered as the launch of a new stage for the export of Azerbaijani wool to India and other countries.

Despite the wool production in the Republic of Azerbaijan is increasing in recent years, there are some problems with its export. In 1985, about 11,000 tons of wool production was registered, 9,000 tons in 1995 and in 2015, about 17,000 tons of wool was produced. Wool producers do not know how and whom to sell the product they produce. Now, they are able to take advantage of Azexport portal.

Azexport.az portal contributes to the growth of export of sheep wool from our country, as well as expansion of export geography.

"Azexport.az" portal of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications was created under the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated September 21, 2016 "Establishing Unified Database of Goods Manufactured in the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Portal offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to export goods produced in our country to traditional and new markets via international e-trading platforms. The mission of Azexport.az is to provide information about products of Azerbaijani origin and become beneficial platform for their sales in foreign and domestic markets.

Azexport.az, integrated with the most popular electronic trading platforms, makes the products available to potential buyers from anywhere in the world.