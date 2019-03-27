Spanish Enagas to be engaged in development of non-electric renewable energies

By Trend





The Regional Minister for Employment, Industry and Tourism of the Principality of Asturias (Spain), Isaac Pola Alonso, and the Chief Transformation Officer of Enagás, Antón Martínez, signed an agreement in Oviedo to develop projects for non-electric renewable energies such as biomethane and green hydrogen in Asturias, Trend reports citing Enagas.

Reportedly, this collaboration protocol between the government of the Principality of Asturias and Enagás will allow the promotion of projects in areas such as the injection of these new gases into the grid, uses for sustainable mobility and the production of green hydrogen using renewable energy sources.

The agreement is part of the goal of the government of Asturias to achieve energy savings and efficiency, reduce atmospheric emissions of CO2 and promote renewable energies. In this regard, the government of the region considers the effective development of energy infrastructure necessary in order connect facilities for renewable energy generation with points of consumption, reads a message from Enagas.

Enagás is currently sponsoring different projects for the development of non-electric renewable energies, such as hydrogen and biomethane, as new solutions that are key to energy transition and in order to bring about a circular economy.

The company is also working on initiatives for the use of natural gas in transport, essentially maritime and for heavy goods vehicles, in order to improve air quality.

Enagas is one of the shareholders of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project that envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe.