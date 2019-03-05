Azerbaijani Post predicts growth of e-commerce market

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijani postal operator Azerpost LLC forecasts growth of the e-commerce market in 2019 by 40 percent, Director General Emin Efendiyev told Trend.

As he noted, this segment of the market shows constant growth, and last year’s growth was 33 percent.

Efendiyev stressed the intention to focus on the development of agency services in 2019, which will be offered not only to banks but also to other structures located in the territory of Azerpost’s branches.

He recalled that Azerpost is a large network consisting of 1,497 branches and 63 branches, which allows offering agency services to all and everyone.

As for the overall profitability of Azerpost, as the head of the LLC said, this issue is considered from the prism of the entire enterprise, rather than each branch separately.

"Azerpost is a profitable organization today. Despite the fact that our tariffs have not changed since 2011, we have been operating profitably. Therefore, we provide services, including in the most remote settlements. We cannot consider each point separately on the subject whether it is profitable or not. We consider the profitability of the Azerpost network as a whole,” said Efendiyev.

He also mentioned the competitive advantages of the company in the field of courier postal services. As he informed, Azerpost intends to conquer this market segment by competing with private courier services.

"Only last year we concluded about 50 new contracts on this market. Among other things, we will develop this area. Today we are updating our car park. As for our tariffs, they are significantly competitive compared to the rates of private courier services," concluded Efendiyev.

The beginning of the development of postal services in Azerbaijan at the state level falls in the 16th century. However, the formation of mail as a modern form of communication began at the beginning of the 19th century. In 1818, the first post office was opened in Ganja.

Currently, Azerbaijan’s national postal operator Azerpost LLC has the most extensive network in the country and provides postal (traditional and non-traditional), postal and financial services to all segments of the population and legal entities on acceptable terms.

Computerization of all post offices in accordance with modern requirements, the necessary technical equipment and the introduction of advanced technologies, ensure high quality and reliability of the services provided.