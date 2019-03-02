Official: Serious work underway for socio-economic development of Azerbaijan's regions

By Trend





Serious work is underway on measures envisaged in the state program on the socio-economic development of the regions of Azerbaijan, said Zeynal Naghdaliyev, Assistant to the President for Territorial and Organizational Issues, Department Head, Trend reports.

Naghdaliyev noted that the implementation of the program is important.

"Serious work is underway, calculations are being made, the essence of the proposals is being studied. Work under this program is carried on a daily basis," he said.

Naghdaliyev also commented on the issue of reducing imports. He noted that measures have been taken to ensure reduction in the share of imported goods.

"The creation of agroparks and large agricultural farms in the country serves this purpose. The share of imported products should be reduced through local production. For some types of products, this is already very noticeable," he added.