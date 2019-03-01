Over 45,000 tourists from Azerbaijan visit Turkey

By Trend





As many as 46,800 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey in January 2019, which is 2.45 percent less compared to January 2018, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism told Trend on Feb. 28.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in January 2019 was 3.05 percent, the ministry said.

In January 2019, 1.539 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 5.33 percent more compared to January 2018.

Over 918,000 tourists visited Istanbul and 116,000 tourists traveled Antalya in this period.

Most of the tourists, who visited Turkey in January, came from Bulgaria (113,800) and Georgia (112,300).