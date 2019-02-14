Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs reps visit Russia

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The representatives of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) visited Moscow, Trend reports referring to the agency.

This visit has been right after the event organized at the Congress Center in Gabala.

During the visit, chairman of the agency’s board of directors Orkhan Mammadov met with Minister, Head of Department for Foreign Economic Activity and International Relations, Moscow City Government Sergey Cheremin.

During the meeting, the sides stressed that they are interested in development of cooperation. The views on the issues of possible cooperation within the planned visit of the delegation led by Cheremin to Azerbaijan in the first half of 2019 were exchanged.

The experience of the Opora Russia organization in the development of small and medium-sized businesses is of interest to the agency. This statement was made at a meeting with Vice-President of the Opora Russia All-Russian Non-Governmental Organization of Small and Medium Business Nikolai Dunayev.

The issues of organizing the round table were discussed within the upcoming forum between Russia and Azerbaijan. The representatives of the organization were invited to Azerbaijan.

The opportunities for cooperation in the development of small and medium-sized businesses between Azerbaijan and Japan were discussed at the meeting with head of the Moscow office of the Japan Association for Trade between Russia and the Newly Independent States (ROTOBO) Daisuke Saito.

The information on the favorable business and investment sphere created for entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan was given.

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan was established by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated December 28, 2017. The presidential decree of June 26, 2018 approved the statute and structure of the Agency.

The task of the Agency is to ensure the succession of reforms, as well as the improvement of the business regulation system and the application of effective coordination, enhancing the role and competitiveness of small and medium-sized businesses in the country's economy, and the compliance of the management system in this area with modern requirements.

As a single structure with special powers, the Agency organizes, coordinates, evaluates and regulates the services provided by government agencies and organizations in this area through the SME houses.