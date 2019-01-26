Czech company may start producing electric buses in Azerbaijan

Trend:

Czech automaker Skoda is considering the possibility of producing electric buses in Azerbaijan, a source familiar with the matter told Trend.

Skoda is seeking partners in Azerbaijan for the project’s implementation.

“For this purpose, the company appealed to the government of Azerbaijan for assistance in finding partners in the country,” the source said.

Earlier, the Ganja Automobile Plant signed an agreement with OJSC “Holding management company “Belkommunmash”” for the supply of component electric buses for their assembly in Azerbaijan.