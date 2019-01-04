Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
The prices for precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 4, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold increased by 9.962 manats to 2,200.2335 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 4 compared to the price on Jan. 3.
The price of silver increased by 0.3749 manats to 26.8554 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 5.9075 manats to 2,157.2575 manats.
The price of platinum increased by 14.484 manats to 1,364.6665 manats in the country.
Precious metals
Jan. 4, 2019
Jan. 3, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,200.2335
2,190.2715
Silver
XAG
26.8554
26.4805
Platinum
XPT
1,364.6665
1,350.1825
Palladium
XPD
2,157.2575
2,151.35
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 4)