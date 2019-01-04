TODAY.AZ / Business

Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

04 January 2019 [10:28] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The prices for precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 4, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 9.962 manats to 2,200.2335 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 4 compared to the price on Jan. 3.

The price of silver increased by 0.3749 manats to 26.8554 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 5.9075 manats to 2,157.2575 manats.

The price of platinum increased by 14.484 manats to 1,364.6665 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Jan. 4, 2019

Jan. 3, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,200.2335

2,190.2715

Silver

XAG

26.8554

26.4805

Platinum

XPT

1,364.6665

1,350.1825

Palladium

XPD

2,157.2575

2,151.35

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 4)

