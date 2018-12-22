Azerbaijan interested in applying standards for small & micro businesses

By Trend

Azerbaijan is interested in applying single standards for small and micro businesses, Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov said Dec. 21, Trend reports.

“We are interested in the application of standards to be attractive for small and micro businesses as well,” he said. “This is also an important issue for consumers.”

At the same time, he noted that it is necessary to create such conditions so that representatives of small and micro businesses would be interested in participating in the standardization process, adding that this, in turn, shouldn’t be a burden for them.

Safarov reminded that the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) was recently established in Azerbaijan, noting that it is possible to establish cooperation on standardization issues with the Agency.

He added that Azerbaijan cooperates with Turkey on standardization issues.

He said that standardization and certification of products holds an important place in production.

“These issues are reflected in the state program and road maps,” he noted. “In recent years, we have been actively cooperating with Turkey on this issue.”

The Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park was created in Azerbaijan, where the country conducts cooperation with Turkish partners on standardization of products, he said.

“In particular, we have already begun to implement a joint project in standardization,” he noted. “This project concerns the administration system, risk prevention, etc.”