Automated vacancy database to appear in Azerbaijan

An automated online vacancy database will appear in Azerbaijan, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said in Baku at the Human Capital Forum Dec. 19, Trend reports.

Among other measures that will contribute to the development of Azerbaijan’s labor market and ensuring employment, the minister noted the creation of the National Labor Market Observatory.

He said that this structure will help predict demand and supply in the labor market and by analyzing the needs of the market and existing labor resources will stimulate the creation of new jobs.

Babayev stressed that investing in human capital is the main condition for the sustainable development of Azerbaijan’s economy.

The minister added that development of the state employment system is one of the priorities of the government.

He noted that one of the measures for the development of the labor market was the adoption of the Employment Strategy, which defines the main priorities and areas of work for the government for the next decade.

He said that for this purpose, it became necessary to form a new model for the provision of employment services.

As part of this work, various changes were made to regulations, and new laws were adopted, including, for example, the law on unemployment insurance, he noted.

On Dec. 19, a three-day “Human Capital Forum” started in Baku. The event, organized by the World Bank, is attended by representatives of the public and private sectors, including ministers, heads of companies, foreign experts, and others.

Forum participants discuss the current situation in labor markets, challenges facing countries in this area, as well as measures needed to be taken for the development of employment.