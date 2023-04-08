Contract for Formula 1 Grand Prix in Azerbaijan may be extended

Negotiations are underway to extend the contract for holding the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Turab Teymurov, Spokesperson for the Baku City Ring operating company, told journalists.

According to the contract, the last Grand Prix is scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan this year.

"Negotiations to extend the contract are underway. We hope that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will continue to be held. Certainly, Formula 1 has many economic and social advantages. Once the final information about the negotiations is obtained, we will provide further information about it," Teymurov concluded.

The 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on April 28-30 in Baku.