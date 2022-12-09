Joint Gymnastics Competitions underway in Shaki

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Joint Gymnastics Competitions are underway in Shaki, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The gymnastics event is timed to the 20th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The program includes the country's championship in aerobics and among artists, the championship of the republic in artistic gymnastics, as well as trampoline gymnastics and acrobatics.

The second day of the competitions will feature championship in rhythmic and acrobatic gymnastics.

In the pre-juniors" age category (born in 2010-2011), gymnasts will perform exercises with a hoop, ball, and clubs, in juniors (born in 2007-2009) - with a hoop, ball, clubs, and ribbon.

Representatives of rhythmic gymnastics in the pre-juniors age category (born in 2004-2010) and adults (born in 2007 and older) will perform as part of women and men's groups as well as mixed pairs.

The 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Men's Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics, the 6th Azerbaijan Championship in Women's Gymnastics, Trampoline, and Aerobic Gymnastics, the 18th Azerbaijan Championship in Acrobatic Track Jumping (Tumbling), and the 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics will be held as part of the joint competitions.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations. For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has topped the list.