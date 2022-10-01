Azerbaijani athlete beats Armenian rival at European Junior Boxing Championship 2022

By Trend

The quarter-finals of the European Junior Boys and Girls Boxing Championships 2022 kicked off in Italy's Montesilvano, Trend reports.

Narmin Alizade (48 kg) was the first to enter the ring as part of the Azerbaijani national team on the way to the semi-finals. She competed with Mahur Marikyan (Armenia) and beat her in all rounds. As a result, Alizade won with a score of 5:0 and knocked her opponent out of the fight.

Having reached the semi-finals, the athlete grabbed bronze medal. On October 2, she will meet Silva Formela from Poland in the ring.

The quarter-final matches of the European Championship will wrap up on October 1.