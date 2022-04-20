Work to prepare track for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 kicks off

By Trend

Activities have started on the race track in Azerbaijan’s Baku, as part of preparations for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022, which will be held from June 10 through June 12, 2022, Trend reports.

Process of installing concrete blocks to ensure security has started.

This year, the race will be held with spectators, thus installation of stands has begun in the National Seaside Park and work is also underway to improve infrastructure in the paddock area.

Head of Venue Delivery & Facilities Management at Baku City Circuit Operations Company Thomas Butcher supervises the process.