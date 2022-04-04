Baku holds awarding ceremony of FIG World Cup in men's and women's gymnastics

By Trend

A ceremony of awarding the winners of the FIG World Cup in men's and women's gymnastics has been held at the National Arena of Gymnastics in Baku on April 3, Trend reports.

Medals were awarded to men - in the back jump, exercises on a gymnastic horse and crossbar and to women - in free exercises and exercises on a log.

In the vault exercises the first place was taken by Nazar Chepurnyi (Ukraine), the second place was taken by Andrey Medvedev (Israel) and the third place was taken by Artem Dolgopyat (Israel).

In the program of beam exercises representative of Germany Sarah Foss won the gold medal in the exercises, Lorett Sharpie (France) won the silver medal and Daniela Batrona (Ukraine) won the bronze medal.

In the program of exercises on a gymnastic horse representative of Kazakhstan Nariman Kurbanov took the first place, Matvey Petrov (Albania) took the second place and Cyril Tommasone (France) took the third place.

In floor exercises representative of Brazil Julia Suarez won the gold medal in freestyle, Doreen Botsego (Hungary) won the silver medal and Dildora Aripova (Uzbekistan) won the bronze medal.

In the exercises of crossbar representative of UK Joe Fraser took the first place, Mitchell Morgans (Australia) took the second place and Ilya Kovtun (Ukraine) took the third place.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries took part in the competitions.

After the three stages of the World Cup, which took place in 2022 in this gymnastic discipline in different countries, the competitions in Baku are considered the final stage.

The Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov won a bronze medal in the FIG Cup in the exercises on the rings during the competition.