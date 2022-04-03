National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan is very impressive - Dutch Ambassador

By Trend



The National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan is very impressive, ?mbassador of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan Pauline Eiseman told Trend on Saturday.

According to her, she visits the arena for the first time, as she has been working in the country for only a year and a half, and due to the pandemic, the competitions were held without spectators.

"I am glad that three of our athletes take part in the competition, and two of them even won medals. The athletes themselves are also very impressed with the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. They noted that there are only a few similar venues around the world, and I think they will be happy to take part in the events held in this arena again," said Pauline Eiseman.

Speaking about the relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands in general, the Ambassador noted that they are very well developed, and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations has recently been celebrated.

"It is gratifying that relations between the two countries are developed in many areas, and this development continues," Pauline Eiseman said.