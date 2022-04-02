Azerbaijan’s athlete presents two more exercises at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

By Trend

Azerbaijani athlete Ivan Tikhonov presented two more exercises within the framework of the second day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup competitions in Baku, Trend reports.

He received 13.466 points from the judges for an exercise on a gymnastic horse, taking 16th place.

The gymnast completed the vault with a score of 13.866, taking 13th position.

Earlier today, Tikhonov performed an exercise on the crossbar (13.366 points), finishing 11th.

According to these types, the athlete did not qualify for the final.

According to the results of the first day of qualification, Azerbaijani athletes Ivan Tikhonov (exercise on parallel bars) and Nikita Simonov (exercise on rings) will perform in the finals of the World Cup, which will take place tomorrow, April 2.

Another prestigious competition - the FIG World Cup in men's and women's gymnastics - is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 31 through April 3 and 145 gymnasts from 34 countries of the world participate in the competition.

There will be qualifications on the first two days of events, while finals will take place on the next two days. In the tournament, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who will receive the highest score.

After three competitions of the World Cup held in different countries in 2022, the World Cup in Baku is considered to be the final stage. The three best results out of four shown in the four competitions will define the holders of the FIG Cup in individual events.