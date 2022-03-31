FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup underway in Baku

By Trend

The first day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The qualification rounds are being held among men in floor, parallel bars and rings, among women - in vault and uneven bars exercises. The finalists will be named following these qualification rounds.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries are competing.

At the World Cup, Azerbaijan is being represented by Mansum Safarov (floor), Aghamurad Gahramanov (Floor, Vault, Parallel Bars, Horizontal Bar), Ivan Tikhonov (Pommel Horse, Vault, Horizontal Bar), Javidan Babayev (Rings), Nikita Simonov (Rings), Samira Gahramanova (Vault, Balance Beam, Floor), Milana Minakovskaya (Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, Floor).

After three competitions of the World Cup held at different countries in 2022, the World Cup in Baku is considered to be the final stage. Three best results out of four will define the holders of the FIG Cup.

There are qualifications on the first 2 days of events, while finals will take place on the next 2 days.

In the tournament, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who received the highest execution score.