2022 Winter Olympics kick off in China

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics officially kicked off in Beijing, China.

At the 128th IOC Session in Kuala Lumpur in 2015, Beijing was chosen as the host city. The 2022 Winter Olympics will be China's first Winter Olympics.

The parade of nations is expected to proceed in the same order as in Beijing 2008, when the countries entered the stadium based on the strokes used in the Chinese-language characters of their names.

The program of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games includes 15 disciplines: Alpine Skiing; Biathlon; Bobsleigh; Cross-Country Skiing; Curling; Figure Skating; Freestyle Skiing; Ice Hockey; Luge; Nordic Combined; Short Track Speed Skating; Skeleton; Ski Jumping; Snowboarding; Speed Skating.

The competition started on February 3, with non-medal events in curling, women’s ice hockey and moguls.

Azerbaijani figure skaters Vladimir Litvintsev and Ekaterina Ryabova have won licenses for the Olympics.

Vladimir Litvintsev is the flag bearer of the Azerbaijani team at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games will last until February 20.