Award ceremony held for winners of team trampoline championship in Baku

Award ceremony was held for winners and prize-winners in team trampoline championship among women and men at the 35th FIG World Championships in Baku.

The ceremony was held on November 19 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The Japanese team ranked first in women's team championship, followed by the Chinese and Russian teams.

Belarusian team grabbed the gold medal in men's team championship, while the silver and bronze medals went to Japanese and Russian teams, respectively.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21. About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition. Azerbaijan is represented at the World Championship by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling).

Fifteen sets of awards will be played at the World Championship in Baku.