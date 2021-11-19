Day 2: FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships underway in Baku

By Azernews

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships are underway in Baku.

Qualifying competitions will be held in synchronized jumping on trampoline for men and women, as well as on an acrobatic track for men.

Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin (tumbling) will also perform as part of the Championships.

Tumbling, double mini-trampoline and individual trampoline jumping finals among male and female teams will be held as well.

Around 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the gymnastics competition.

The gymnasts are performing in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini program. One participant can perform in several programs. The winners in the team competition will be named as well.

Totally, 15 sets of awards will be awarded at the World Championships which run until November 21.