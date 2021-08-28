Azerbaijani judoka grabs gold at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics

Azerbaijani judoka Sevda Valiyeva won gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics, which became the fourth for the national team, Trend reports.

In the final, Valiyeva defeated Parvina Samandarova (Uzbekistan).

"Today I won the fourth gold medal for Azerbaijan. I’m very happy and wish every athlete to achieve such success!" the champion noted.

At the moment, Azerbaijan has six awards - parajudokas Vugar Shirinli (60 kg) and Shahana Hajiyeva (48 kg), and swimmer Raman Salei (100 meter backstroke S12) won gold medals. Parajudo fighter Namig Abasli (66 kg) and powerlifting player Parvin Mammadov (49 kg) became bronze medalists.

This year Azerbaijan is represented at the Paralympic Games by 35 athletes (23 men and 12 women), who compete in six sports. The Games in Tokyo became the seventh for the Azerbaijan’s Paralympic movement. At the previous Paralympic Games, Azerbaijani athletes won 38 medals (9 - gold, 18 - silver and 11 - bronze).