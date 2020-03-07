Baku hosts International Karate Tournament

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s capital is hosting the 11th “Baku Open” International Karate Tournament.

The tournament is dedicated to the 35th birthday of Azerbaijan’s five-time world champion, eminent karateka Rafael Aghayev. It will last till March 8.

The competition is attended by children at the age of 6-13, 14-and-15-years-old teenagers, 16-and-17 and 18-and-20-years-old youngsters, adults and veteran karatekas.

Alongside with local athletes at individual and team competitions, 698 athletes from Turkey, Malaysia, Egypt, Georgia, Switzerland and Russia are also participating in the tournament.

Adults and veterans, and 16-and-17-years-old and 18-and-21-years-old youngsters started to fight on 5 and 6 March respectively. Teenagers will join the competition on 7 March, followed by children aged 6-13 the next day.

Rafael Aghayev is the leader of the national karate team and the athlete possessing the most titles around the world, 5 times World Championship, 12 times European Championship, the winner of World and European Games, Islamic Games, as well as the champion of Karate-1 Premier League and Seria A tournaments alongside with the winner of their eminent competitions and awarder, several times champion of the “Grand Winner” award founded by World Karate Foundation. Besides, Rafael Aghayev earlier gained the right to qualify for Tokyo Olympics at Karate-1 Premier League in Salzburg, Austria.







