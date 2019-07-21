Turkish tennis players begin competitions at XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival with victory

Trend:

The results of the first meetings of the tennis competitions of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival have been summed up, Trend reports.

In the individual competitions, Maya Basalel (Israel) defeated Hanne Vandevinkel (Belgium) 6(10):7, 6:4, 10:8, Petja Drame (Slovenia) - Andrea Pineda (UK) 6:3, 6:1, Togan Tokac (Turkey) - Noa Vukandi (Croatia) 6:2, 6:1, Melis Senli (Turkey) - Vesa Gjinaj (Kosovo) 6:1, 6:1, Bidni Yehonatan (Israel) - Barton Ginek (Czech Republic) 7:5, 6:2, Mariya Sholokova (Russia) - Suana Tucakovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 6: 2, 6: 2.

Competitions in both freestyle wrestling and Greco-Roman wrestling in weight categories up to 45 and 55 kilograms are being held on the first day. The wrestling competitions will last for three days.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, will take place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival will be attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. 52 percent of the participants are males, and 48 ??percent are females. Athletes will compete for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes will represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes will compete in ten kinds of sports - gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

In each of these sports, Azerbaijan will be represented by 18 athletes. In addition, 12 athletes in judo, 4 athletes in rhythmic gymnastics, 6 in cycling, 4 in tennis and 6 in swimming will compete for medals. In team sports, 12 athletes are included in each of the country’s volleyball and basketball teams. Each men’s and women’s handball team includes 30 players.

More than 2,500 volunteers will be involved in the festival.