Azerbaijan has gold" and silver: winners of AGF Junior Trophy in group exercises with five ribbons, five hoops awarded in Baku

By Trend





The ceremony of awarding winners of the AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics in group exercises with five ribbons and five hoops among teams was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 21, Trend reports.

In group exercises with five hoops Azerbaijani team ranked first (21.500 points), Italian team ranked second (21.500 points), and Belarusian team came in third (20.100 points).

Members of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team Aliya Pashayeva, Diana Ahmadbayli, Ayshan Bayramova and Zeynab Hummatova presented medals to the winners in group exercises with five hoops.

The Azerbaijani team includes Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizada, Milana Akbarova and Farida Safiyarzada.

In group exercises with five ribbons Belarusian team ranked first (20.450 points), Azerbaijani team ranked second (18.350 points) and Italian team came in third (17.050 points).

Coaches of Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team Kamil Guliyev, Orkhan Muradov, Ruslan Eyvazov presented medals to the winners in group exercises with five ribbons.

Members of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team Aliya Pashayeva, Diana Ahmadbayli, Ayshan Bayramova and Zeynab Hummatova presented medals to the winners in group exercise with five hoops.

The AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held in Baku on April 20-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena. About 130 juniors from 20 countries are taking part in the tournament.

According to the rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), 13-15-year-old gymnasts are participating in the competition.