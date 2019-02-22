Ethiopian Tefera breaks 22-year-old world indoor 1,500m record

By Azertac





Ethiopian teenager Samuel Tefera broke one of world's oldest athletics world record in the men's world indoor 1,500 meters at the IAAF World Indoor Tour meeting in Birmingham, Xinhua reported.





The 19-year-old Tefera clocked three minutes 31.04 seconds, taking 0.14 seconds off the previous record set by Morocco's Hicham El Guerrouj in Stuttgart in 1997.





Tefera, who won the champion at the world indoor championships here last year, beat pre-race favorite and compatriot Yomif Kejelcha with 200m to go and bettered the 22-year-old world record.





Kejelcha, who last week came within 0.01 of the world indoor mile record, suffered his first indoor defeat this season in 3:31.58, which was his personal best.