Kazakh athlete thanks Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for created conditions

By Trend





Every athlete always has a chance to win, the main thing is to use this chance and do your utmost, participant of the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku, Kazakh athlete Pirmammad Aliyev told Trend.

"The training process is being held very well,” he said. “Here we started to actively train for the World Cup. I would like to express gratitude to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation. All the conditions were created for us to be able to train well."

"The competition in the World Cup will be tough as many athletes from different countries will participate here,” he added. “I will do my best to leave them behind.”

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling will be held Feb. 16-17 in Baku.

About 300 gymnasts from 31 countries will take part in the World Cup.

Such athletes as Vladislav Goncharov, Rosanna MacLennan, Jason Burnett, Dong Dong, Lei Gao, Dmitry Ushakov and Bryony Page will compete in this World Cup.

Veronika Zemlianaia, Ruslan Agamirov, Ilya Grishunin, Oleg Piunov and Mikhail Malkin will represent Azerbaijan at the World Cup.

Eight FIG World Cups in Trampoline will be held in 2019 and 2020 and two of these World Cups will be held in Baku.