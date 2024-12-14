Regional conference in Masalli addresses religious radicalism and national solidarity

A regional conference titled "Religious Radicalism as a Threat to National-Religious Solidarity" was held in Masalli, organized by the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by officials from the State Committee, Masalli District Executive Power, Milli Majlis deputies, law enforcement, theologians, religious figures, and heads of religious communities.

The conference began with a visit to the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, where participants paid tribute to his memory. Following a minute of silence for the martyrs, the event featured the film “Always with Us!”.

Araz Ahmadov, head of the Masalli District Executive Power, spoke about Azerbaijan’s religious policy after Heydar Aliyev’s return to power, highlighting President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva's commitment to national and spiritual values. He also emphasized the importance of religious and legal education in Masalli.

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Gunduz Ismayilov, underlined Azerbaijan's commitment to religious freedom and the development of state-religion relations. He noted the country's efforts to restore religious monuments in liberated territories as a symbol of spiritual return to Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur, praising the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s role in these efforts.

The conference continued with panel discussions on "Foreign Influences on Religious Grounds and the Fight Against Them" and "The Responsibility and Role of Religious Figures in Promoting National and Spiritual Values."