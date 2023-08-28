Reza Deghati's photo exhibition opens in Lachin

Well-known photographer Reza Deghati has presented his photo exhibition in Lachin. The exhibition showcases the photographs of children whose parents were ethnically cleansed, Azernews reports.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev made a post about the exhibition on social platform X (Twitter).

"Home, Sweet Home"! Project by @REZAphotography in #Lachin. Photos of 100 kids whose grandparents and parents were victims of ethnic cleansing of Armenia. But in 30 years with the liberation of Lachin from Armenia's devastating occupation, they return to their Home, #Lachin. pic.twitter.com/U9pQEPf0L4 — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) August 26, 2023

Also, photos of 100 kids from many different corners of the world by @REZAphotography in Lachin along with the photos of young Azerbaijani residents of Lachin. With the diplomatic corps we made our family photo. pic.twitter.com/G9rA0x7yu8

— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) August 26, 2023

Note that Reza Deghati for the first time visited Azerbaijan in 1987. In 1997, he lived in Azerbaijan for several months and traveled across the country capturing the ordinary people in their everyday life, customs, and traditions of various people.

He familiarized the international community with the outcome of Armenian vandalism, destruction, and other atrocities on the liberated Azerbaijani lands, he witnessed while traveling across Azerbaijan.

As a researcher at the National Geographic Society, Reza Deghati received a number of international awards.

In 2022, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev awarded a renowned photographer with the Dostluq Order.

The photographer was awarded the Glory Medal of the University of Missouri and the title of honorary doctor of the American University of Paris (AUP). For his services, the French government awarded him the National Order of Merit.