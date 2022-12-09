TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan establishing new rule regarding membership in housing cooperatives

09 December 2022 [09:44] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijan proposes to make amendments to the Housing Code regarding the membership in housing cooperatives, Trend reports.

According to the amendments, transactions on the alienation of stakes in a housing cooperative must be notarized.

The changes were discussed at a joint meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Defense, Security and Counter-Corruption Committee and the Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising on December 7, and recommended for discussion at the plenary session.

