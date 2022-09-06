New equipment for mine clearance operations to be tested in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil and Fuzuli

By Trend

Azerbaijan has produced equipment, intended for mine clearance operations on antitank and antipersonnel mines, as well as other types of unexploded ordnances, Deputy Director at Improtex Industries MMC Cavidan Karimov told Trend.

"This equipment is showcasing at today's exhibition for the first time. Its testing will begin in Jabrayil and Fuzuli this month," Karimov stated.

A total of 208 companies are represented at the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022) exhibition and the 13th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment (Securex Caspian) in Baku, including leading defense companies from Bulgaria, China, France, Italy, the Netherlands and other countries. For the first time Jordanian companies are taking part in the exhibitions. This year, eight countries are participating in the exhibition with national stands.