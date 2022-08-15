Azerbaijani Parliament continues working on a new Political Party Bill

By Trend
Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) continues working on a new Political Party Bill, Trend reports.
The representatives of all political parties in the Parliament addressed the Chair of the Parliament (Milli Majlis) in connection with the preparation of a new Political Party Bill. The appeal reflects the importance of preparing a new law that meets the realities of the modern development of the country and the requirements of the time.
Currently, according to the Chair of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, work is continuing on the preparation of a new bill of great public importance. The following political parties listed below submitted their proposals for consideration of the Milli Majlis:
- The Civil Solidarity Party
- The Ana Vatan Party
- The Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party
- The Great Design Party
- The Vahdat Party
- The Democratic Enlightenment Party of Azerbaijan
- The Democratic Reforms Party
- The Civil Unity Party
- The National Front Party
- The REAL Party
- The Democratic Party of Azerbaijan
- The Grand Azerbaijan Party
- The National Independence Party of Azerbaijan
- The Adalat Party
- The Liberal-Democratic Party of Azerbaijan
- The Milli Vahdat Party
- The Aydinlar Party
- The Alliance in the name of Azerbaijan Party
- The Social-Democratic Party of Azerbaijan
- The Social Prosperity Party of Azerbaijan
- The Republican People's Party
- The Independent People's Party
- The National Solidarity Party
- The Republicans' Party of Azerbaijan
- The Evolution Party of Azerbaijan
- The Party of National Democratic Cognition of Azerbaijan
- The Future Azerbaijan Party
- The Justice Party
- The Heightening of Azerbaijan Party