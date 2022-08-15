Azerbaijani Parliament continues working on a new Political Party Bill

By Trend

Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) continues working on a new Political Party Bill, Trend reports.

The representatives of all political parties in the Parliament addressed the Chair of the Parliament (Milli Majlis) in connection with the preparation of a new Political Party Bill. The appeal reflects the importance of preparing a new law that meets the realities of the modern development of the country and the requirements of the time.

Currently, according to the Chair of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, work is continuing on the preparation of a new bill of great public importance. The following political parties listed below submitted their proposals for consideration of the Milli Majlis: