Construction of Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway underway

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The construction of the Horadiz–Jabrayil–Zangilan–Aghband (Zangazur Corridor, connecting Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic) highway with a length of 123.6 kilometers, continues at a rapid speed.

The road starts from Fuzuli's Ahmadbayli village and is being constructed in accordance with international standards of highways of the first technical category.

The first section of the road with a length of 77.5 kilometers has six lanes, while its 46.1 kilometers-long section has four lanes. The roadway width corresponding to the traffic lanes is 29.5 and 21.5 meters, respectively.

The completion of the project is estimated at 57 percent. Thus, out of 265 round pipes, 166 have already been laid; out of 42 rectangular pipes, 18 have been laid; out of 56 crossings, 19 have been built, 28 engineering pipes intended for 63 emergency passages have been prepared, and 19 out of 23 bridges are currently under construction.

The pavement construction work at 0-22, 44-48 kilometer stretch of the road, as well as drilling, filling, and construction of artificial structures at 25.9-115 kilometer road section are in progress. The work on three road tunnels with a total length of six kilometers and conventionally named T1, T2, and T3 is completed by 37 percent.

According to the requirements of the construction rules and regulations, the construction activities implemented under the control of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads are scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The first stage involves resolving issues of governance and security, as well as infrastructure, while the subsequent stages involve resolving issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and economic development.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.

Earlier, Azernews reported on the construction of a highway bypassing Azerbaijan's Lachin city.