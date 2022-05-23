Azerbaijan confirms some more COVID-19 cases

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected two new COVID-19 cases, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,714 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,957 of them have recovered, and 9,710 people have died. Currently, 47 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,842 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,874,348 tests have been conducted so far.