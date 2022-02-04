Country registers 6,113 new COVID-19 cases, 3,267 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 6,113 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on February 3.

Some 3,267 patients have recovered and 18 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 676,426 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 633,994 patients have recovered, 8,797 people have died. Currently, 33,635 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 17,272 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,208,402 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 12,114,431 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 38,436 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.