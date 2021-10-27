Country registers 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 1,248 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,300 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 27.

Some 1,248 patients have recovered and 27 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 522,368 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 487,674 patients have recovered, 6,966 people have died. Currently, 27,728 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 13,175 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,144,208 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 9,469,618 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 5,119,077 citizens, and the second one to 4,350,541 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 44,716 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.