Azerbaijan registers 468 new COVID-19 cases, 123 recoveries

Azerbaijan registered 468 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 27.

Some 123 patients have recovered and 2 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 341,183 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 332,259 patients have recovered, 5,011 people have died. Currently, 3,913 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,895 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,992,592 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 4,632,349 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 2,686,492 citizens, and the second one to 1,945,857 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 68,020 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.