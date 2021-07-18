South wind to blow on Sunday

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is expected to be sunny in Baku on July 18. South wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +23-26 °C at night, +32-37 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +23-25 °C at night, and +34-36 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be below average at 755 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-65 percent at night, and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

The sea water temperature in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be +24-25 °C. In Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikhov, the temperature will be +25-26 °C.

On July 18, the weather will be mainly dry in the regions. Thunderstorms are expected in the northern and western regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +20-25 °C at night, +35-39 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +13-18 °C at night, and +23-28 °C in the daytime.