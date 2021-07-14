Azerbaijan registers 146 new COVID-19 cases, 73 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 146 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 14.

Some 73 patients have recovered and 0 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 337,602 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 330,946 patients have recovered, 4,988 people have died. Currently, 1,668 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,046 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,876,962 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 4,200,994 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 2,512,773 citizens, and the second one to 1,688,221 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 41,696 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.