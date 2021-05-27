Azerbaijan talks people for whom COVID passport to become mandatory

By Trend

A minimum of 80 percent of employees in the fields of work and services will be required to have a COVID passport or a certificate of immunity against COVID-19 from July 1, 2021, Trend reports on May 26 referring to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The respective decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in the country and its possible consequences, the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 (GMT +4) on August 1, 2021.