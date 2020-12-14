Scientific Center to open in Shusha

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Regional Scientific Center will open in Shusha region as part of the action plan for research work in the country's liberated territories.

The action plan initiated by Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) also provides for the creation of the Department of Physics in Shusha Regional Scientific Center, Trend reported.

It is also planned to provide scientific and personnel support, equipment, and premises for the creation of the Karabakh Regional Scientific Center and the Karabakh University.

Among the main tasks is the assessment of reliability indicators during the operation of the Sarsang reservoir, the installation of a seismic acoustic station near the Khudafarin bridges, the creation of an astronomical station in Karabakh, the provision of scientific and practical support for the development and implementation of the "Electronic Karabakh's concept".

Moreover, the National Academy of Sciences will also consider proposals for the development of oil fields with reserves of 200 million tons of oil and 250 billion cubic meters of gas in the liberated territories, taking into account local features.

On November 8, in an address to the nation, President Ilham Aliyev announced that the Azerbaijani city of Shusha had been liberated from the occupation of Armenian forces.

Shusha, which was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992, is known as one of the symbols of Azerbaijani history and culture. Many prominent Azerbaijani musicians and scholars were born here.