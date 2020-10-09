Country registers 117 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 117 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 9.

Some 215 patients have been infected and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 41,519 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 39,129 patients have recovered, 605 people have died. Currently, 1,785 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,124 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,162,062 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.