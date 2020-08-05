Country reports 492 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has detected 492 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 5.

Some 193 patients have been infected and 3 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 33,103 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, 28,840 patients have recovered, 476 people have died. Currently, 3,787 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,883 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 759,129 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.