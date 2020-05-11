Head of WHO country office: Azerbaijan able to eliminate epidemic

By Trend





Despite the number of cases of coronavirus infection is decreasing in Western Europe per day, this indicator is still at the stage of growth in Eastern Europe and the CIS countries, but Azerbaijan is able to eliminate the epidemic, Head of the Country Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said.

Harmanci made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

Thanking President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the prompt and effective measures to combat coronavirus in Azerbaijan, the head of the country office of WHO in Azerbaijan stressed that while working in collaboration with WHO, Azerbaijan is distinguished in the fight against the pandemic at the international level.

“Thus, the country twice rendered humanitarian aid in the amount of $5 million while the fight against infectious diseases is an important sphere in the country’s social policy,” Harmanci added.

“The fight against coronavirus will be very useful if everyone cooperates with the state and at the stage of gradual softening of the tough quarantine regime will wear a medical mask and follow the social distance rules at least one meter,” the head of the country office of WHO in Azerbaijan said.

“Presently, it is time to lay the foundation for a sustainable health system in the world,” Harmanci added. “Capital investments must be made in the health system.”

“I would like to remind that forty years and one day ago, on May 8, WHO announced the eradication of smallpox, which is still the greatest success of the health system in the history,” the head of the country office of WHO in Azerbaijan said.

“Today we can defeat coronavirus,” Harmanci said. “The cooperation of all participants in the struggle against virus at the national and global levels as a whole must play the biggest role in eradicating coronavirus."