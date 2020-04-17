Restrictions on import of animal products to Azerbaijan lifted

By Trend





The World Organization for Animal Health has disseminated information on eliminating the threat associated with highly dangerous diseases detected in various animal species in several countries of the world, the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend.

In addition, the waiting period also ended and the corresponding health status for a number of countries has been restored. As a result, there was a need to review the restrictions imposed on the import of livestock and animal products to Azerbaijan from different countries.

“In this regard, it was decided to abolish a number of restrictions imposed by the relevant decisions of the agency in the field of veterinary. Thus, based on the official information of the World Organization for Animal Health, restrictions on the import of livestock and animal products from various countries introduced due to highly pathogenic avian influenza, Newcastle disease, nodular dermatitis, foot and mouth disease, flower disease of small cattle and bluetongue disease have been eliminated," the agency said.

"Entrepreneurs, as well as the relevant veterinary authorities of other countries, have been informed about the decision. Food Safety Agency appealed to the State Customs Committee (SCC) for relevant measures,” said the message.