Azerbaijan extends residence period for migrants

By Trend





After the borders closed, Azerbaijan began the process of considering applications from foreigners whose residence permit has expired, Elnur Kalantarli, press secretary of the State Migration Service, told Trend on March 19.

The press secretary added that the migration service is considering online applications as part of this process.

“For two days, migrant appeals are being received. These appeals are considered, the migrant’s presence in the country without permission is taken into account and this will last until the borders are opened,” Kalantarli said.

He added that the appeals of all migrants whose permission expired after the border closure will be considered and taken into account.