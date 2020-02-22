Azerbaijani students suspected with coronavirus infection to be discharged

By Trend





The results of analyzes of two Azerbaijani students (born in 1997) studying in Chinese Guangzhou city, which were conducted at Baku’s Clinical Medical Center upon their arrival in Baku on suspicion of being infected with coronavirus, were negative.

No signs of virus were detected, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health and the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance said in a joint statement, Trend reports on Feb. 21.

The students are expected to be discharged during the day.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.



Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.



Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, France, Canada, the UAE, India, Italy, Russia, Philippines, the UK, Nepal, Cambodia, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Sweden and Sri Lanka.