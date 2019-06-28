Foreign delegations get acquainted with Azerbaijan's experience in waste management

By Azernews

By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan takes serious steps to promote further development of industrial production, support to entrepreneurs and employment of population.

Delegations led by Natalia Tamirisa, head of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) mission in Azerbaijan, and Pam Belcher-Taylor, Liberia’s Paynesville city Mayor, visited the Tamiz Shahar OJSC to get acquainted with the experience of Azerbaijan in the field of waste management.

Sahib Mammadov, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy, informed the guests about the work done in waste management in the country.

It was noted that the Baku solid waste incineration plant, which meets modern environmental requirements, was built with the 4th generation technology. The enterprise has the capacity to utilize up to 500,000 tons of solid household waste and 10,000 tons of medical waste, and generate 231 million kilowatt-hours of electricity a year. Throughout the year, the plant can supply up to 300,000 people with electricity.

The guests also got acquainted with the Balakhani landfill for solid waste disposal. The reconstruction of the landfill in line with all sanitary norms has been carried out within the Integrated Solid Waste Management project implemented jointly by the Ministry of Economy and the World Bank. Wastewater separated from other waste is filtered through filters into technical water and used for irrigation of more than 11,000 trees planted in the area. Waste gases are converted to electric power through special generators and used for domestic needs of landfills.

The guests were also informed that Balakhani Solid Waste Sorting Plant, an enterprise built by German technology, has a capacity to sort 200,000 tons of waste per year. Waste is sorted into plastic, paper, cellulose, glass and other materials, and sent to recycling facilities.

Delegation members also visited the Balakhani Industrial Park, which was established to develop green economy in the country.

Currently, there are 17 residents in the industrial park, 8 of which are operating. The investments of residents in projects are estimated at 41.5 million manats ($24 million). About 400 employees are currently employed at enterprises in the park and their number is expected to reach 680 due to the implementation of new projects. Taking into consideration the interest of entrepreneurs, the territory of Balakhani Industrial Park has been expanded to 8.3 hectares.

The Balakhani Industrial Park was commissioned in 2017 in order to develop green economy in Azerbaijan. The main goal of this park is to create favorable conditions for potential entrepreneurs and investors interested in recycling industry.

Investors in Balakhani Industrial Park were exempt from various taxes and customs duties for seven years. The management company of the Balakhani Industrial Park is Tamiz Shahar OJSC.







